It’s the first ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted and reality stars from all different genres came together to celebrate. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won big, taking home three golden popcorn for best reality cast, best competition series, and best host. Paris Hilton also stopped by to present the award for reality royalty. “This is the first ever MTV Unscripted awards so obviously as the OG I had to be here tonight to present,” she said.

