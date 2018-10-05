The Best Movie Moms Of All Time

These movie moms deserve an award on Mother’s Day! From Leigh Anne Tuohy to Molly Weasley, check out some of our favorite movie moms.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, molly weasley, phyllis neffler, movies, shelly long, mean girls, harry potter, movie moms, sandra bullock, mothers day, amy poehler, actors, troop beverly hills, mother's day, the blind side
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.