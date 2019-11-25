Also available on the NBC app

All of our favorite celebrities showed up to slay at the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet! Taylor Swift, who is being honored with The Artist Of The Decade award, dazzled in a sparkling emerald sequin gown that she paired with black over-the-knee boots. And it seemed like glitz and glam were all the rage as more and more stars showed up in show-stopping sparkles! From Billie Eilish’s chainmail headpiece to Shania Twain’s black sequined bottom, check out all the mesmerizing looks from the red carpet.

