The Backstreet Boys know their boy band songs! The famous group was on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Wednesday and played a hilarious game of "Throw Me A Line: Boy Band Edition" where they proved to be lyric champs! Group members Brian, Kevin and AJ went head-to-head against Howie, Nick and Kelly. The competition was back and forth for the first three rounds, but things also got heated when Howie and Nick couldn't guess the words of their famous song "Larger Than Life" in time.

