Pilot Pete is flexing his pottery skills! "The Bachelor" star shared a video promo for the hit ABC show where he recreated the iconic pottery scene from "Ghost," and Whoopi Goldberg even made a cameo! The promo comes ahead of the 28-year-old's Monday night episode of the drama-filled reality show. Last week #BachelorNation was served up two wild episodes of the shows that totaled in five hours of viewing time, where we saw Victoria P., Tammy, Mykenna and Sydney exit the show.

