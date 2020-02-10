Vanessa Bryant Celebrates First Mother’s Day Without Gianna and Kobe
CLIP 05/10/20
Pilot Pete is flexing his pottery skills! "The Bachelor" star shared a video promo for the hit ABC show where he recreated the iconic pottery scene from "Ghost," and Whoopi Goldberg even made a cameo! The promo comes ahead of the 28-year-old's Monday night episode of the drama-filled reality show. Last week #BachelorNation was served up two wild episodes of the shows that totaled in five hours of viewing time, where we saw Victoria P., Tammy, Mykenna and Sydney exit the show.