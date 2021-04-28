Main Content

Are Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell back together? The former “Bachelor” spoke out to People saying that his is currently “pursuing” a relationship with Rachael. “I’ve seen Rachael a handful of times. I’m not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it,” he told the publication.

