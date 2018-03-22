'The Bachelor's' Lauren Bushnell Gushes Over Boyfriend Devin Antin: 'I'm Definitely Happy That He's In My Life'

Also available on the NBC app

Access caught up with "The Bachelor's' Lauren Bushnell at the PopSugar x Freeform Mermaid Museum in Hollywood to celebrate "Siren" (open to the public March 22-25) and chatted about her relationship with boyfriend Devin Antin, who she first met years ago on Tinder! "I'm definitely happy that he's in my life," she gushed. Plus, watch for Lauren's thoughts on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s shocking finale switch and Becca Kufrin as the new Bachelorette!

