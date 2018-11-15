'The Bachelor's' Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Tell All About Their Relationship

"The Bachelor" alum Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane chat with The Morning Toast at the 2018 CMAs about their relationship!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, 2018 cmas, award shows, cmas, cmas 2018, chris lane, chris lane lauren bushnell, country music association awards, reality tv, the bachelor, bachelor abc, bachelor in paradise, bachelor nation, country music awards, lauren bushnell, lauren bushnell chris lane, realtionships, the bachelorette, tv
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.