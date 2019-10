Also available on the NBC app

After news broke on Thursday that cops had been called to Tori Spelling's home for a "medical emergency," Corinne Olympios talked with Access about Tori's behavior just one day before. On Wednesday, Tori and Corinne were shooting an episode of "The Secret's In The Sauce" and Corinne told Access that Tori seemed "a little bit out of it."

Appearing: