Also available on the NBC app

Former "Bachelor" Ben Higgins chats with Access on the set of ABC's "The Bachelor Winter Games" in Vermont and reveals more about what his dating life is currently like since he split with his fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, last year. Would he consider a relationship with Ashley Iaconetti on "The Bachelor Winter Games"? "The Bachelor Winter Games" premieres Tues., Feb. 13 at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC.

Appearing: