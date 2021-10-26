Also available on the nbc app

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits. The former "Bachelorette" and Blake announced the news of their breakup in joint posts on Instagram on Monday, revealing that they have ended things mutually less than three months since their engagement aired on the hit ABC series. " We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners," the caption reads in part.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution