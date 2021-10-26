Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

'The Bachelorette's' Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Split: 'We Are Not Compatible'

CLIP10/25/21
Also available on the nbc app

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits. The former "Bachelorette" and Blake announced the news of their breakup in joint posts on Instagram on Monday, revealing that they have ended things mutually less than three months since their engagement aired on the hit ABC series. " We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners," the caption reads in part.

Appearing:
Tags: Katie Thurston, blake moynes, The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, bachelor nation, breakups, relationships
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.