Also available on the NBC app

There's some major drama in #BachelorNation! "The Bachelorette's" Hannah Brown is coming to her bff Demi's defense after Tanner Tolbert compared her to Hannah's ex Jed. The comparison comes after the episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" where Demi admits to potential love interest Derek that she has been casually dating a woman before coming on the show.

Appearing: