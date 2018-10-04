'The Bachelorette': Rachel Lindsay On Falling In Love With Her Pup Copper

Also available on the NBC app

Television personality and Paw Works ambassador Rachel Lindsay (along with her furry friend, Lane) sits with Access and shares how she became involved with the animal rescue organization. Find out how Rachel got introduced to her beloved rescue pup, Copper, and whether "Bachelorette" fiancé Bryan Abasolo shares her affection for dogs. Plus, learn more about Rachel's upcoming sports podcast and how she's still maintaining a law career.

