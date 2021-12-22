Main Content

'The Bachelorette' Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Want A Family Together: 'Definitely In The Future'

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are engaged! Access Hollywood caught up with "The Bachelorette" couple after the reveal and they opened up about their historic season, Michelle and Nayte are both biracial which is a first for the franchise. "These stories take place they just haven't been shown," Michelle said. The duo revealed that they do want to start a family in the future. "We definitely want to be selfish with each other for a little while, but yeah sometime in the future," Nayte said.

