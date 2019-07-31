Also available on the nbc app

Hannah Brown is feeling stronger than ever! "The Bachelorette" star opened up to Access about her split from ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt on the show's season finale, admitting that the heartbreak has played a "pivotal" role in who she is today. She shared, "I am happy that I, in the end, chose for myself and what would give me that happiness and that's being able to stand on my own." Plus, find out what she had to say about spilling all the details on her Fantasy Suite date with Peter Weber!

Appearing: