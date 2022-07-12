Main Content

Access Hollywood
'The Bachelorette': Gabby & Rachel Admit Their Journeys To Love Both Get 'Emotional' & 'Messy'

07/12/22
Gabby and Rachel's journey to finding love on "The Bachelorette" is underway! The pair chatted with Access Hollywood about their "emotional" journeys both being the show's leads this season. Rachel admits that things get a bit messy and Bachelor Nation can expect a lot of tears. Gabby reveals how the two navigated dating the same group of men and reveals if they fought over the same guy. Plus, Gabby defends her now-viral kiss with Mario.

Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Tags: bachelorette, news, lifestyle
S2022 E010 minTV-PGHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
