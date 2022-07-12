Also available on the nbc app

Gabby and Rachel's journey to finding love on "The Bachelorette" is underway! The pair chatted with Access Hollywood about their "emotional" journeys both being the show's leads this season. Rachel admits that things get a bit messy and Bachelor Nation can expect a lot of tears. Gabby reveals how the two navigated dating the same group of men and reveals if they fought over the same guy. Plus, Gabby defends her now-viral kiss with Mario.

Appearing: Mario Lopez Kit Hoover Scott Evans Zuri Hall

S2022 E0 10 min TV-PG Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBC