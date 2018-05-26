'The Bachelorette': Becca Kufrin Teases Her Favorite Limo Entrances & More

Also available on the NBC app

"The Bachelorette" star Becca Kufrin had her work cut out for her on this season of the ABC reality hit. The 28-year-old tells Access about her favorite limo entrances from the contestants, including why one hit home in a special way. Plus, find out the advice Becca got from past Bachelorettes JoJo Fletcher, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Rachel Lindsay. "The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, May 28 at 8/7c on ABC.

Appearing: