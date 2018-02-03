Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Iaconetti tells Access she isn't likely to be pursuing a romance with Ben Higgins as she competes on "The Bachelor Winter Games" because of working together on their "Almost Famous" podcast. But, is the reality star interested in Dean? Watch as we pose the question to her on the show's set in Vermont. Plus, does Ashley think there will be hot tub action on the show? "The Bachelor Winter Games" premieres Tues., Feb. 13 at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC.

