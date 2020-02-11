Also available on the NBC app

On this episode of "The Bachelor The Morning After," Zuri Hall and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon break down what happens on the most recent episode of the show. They discuss how Madison revealed she is saving herself for marriage and she doesn't know if she can stay with Peter Weber if he sleeps with another woman on the show. Plus, you can't forget the explosive supertease that hints pilot Pete might have done just that…

