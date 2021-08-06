Main Content

The Bachelor Alum Lauren Burnham Breastfeeds Twins At Same Time In Sweet Photo

Lauren Burnham is getting honest about some of the struggles of motherhood. On Thursday, the 29-year-old mom of three posted a candid message on Instagram celebrating World Breastfeeding week and recognizing how difficult it can be. The Bachelor alum admitted that breastfeeding is one of the hardest things she’s ever done and praised all the moms out there. Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. met on his season of The Bachelor and got married in 2019. The pair has three kids together, their two-year-old daughter Alessi and twins, Senna and Lux, who were born in June.

