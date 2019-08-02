The Awesome Way Pink Trolled Mom Shamers Who Criticized Jessica Simpson For Daughter’s Dyed Hair

Also available on the NBC app

Pink is standing up for Jessica Simpson in the most epic way! After the fashion guru was slammed for dyeing the ends of her daughter's hair, the singer took to Instagram to show that she has Jessica's back. "I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven-year-old get her hair colored. So we thought we'd share what we did yesterday," Pink wrote alongside a pic of herself dyeing her own daughter's blonde locks.

