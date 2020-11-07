Also available on the nbc app

Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon are ready for take-off! The young stars chatted with Access Hollywood about their exciting new series "The Astronauts," which is set to premiere on Nov. 13 on Nickelodeon. The stars explained that the series will follow a group of young astronauts embarking on a journey on a malfunctioning spaceship. Miya, Keith, Kayden Grace and Ben all promised that their new show will be perfect to watch with the family!

Appearing: