The 2021 Emmy Nominations' History Making Moments

CLIP07/13/21
The 2021 Emmy nominations are here and Access Hollywood is taking an inside look at some of the biggest revelations! Fan favorites, “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian,” have tied for the top spot of total nominations, with each program receiving 24 nods. “Ted Lasso” is making history with the most nominations for a comedy series in their first season, totaling 20 this year. Steamy Netflix “Bridgerton” took fans and the Emmy’s by storm with the show nabbing 12 noms including Best Actor in a Drama Series for breakout star Regé-Jean Page.

