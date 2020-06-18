Also available on the NBC app

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the forcible rapes of three women. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced in a press release that the "That '70s Show" alum had been charged three counts of rape by force or fear for three separate incidents prosecutors allege occurred between 2001 and 2003, while his sitcom was on the air. Following the charges, his attorney released a statement in his defense, which read in part, "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

