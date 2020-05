Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the "Westworld" Season 2 premiere at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, Thandie Newton speaks with Access about what's ahead on the HBO show. Is this season darker? And, how much is Season 2 about revolution? Plus, Thandie chats about the fun she had filming the upcoming "Star Wars" franchise film, "Solo." "Westworld" airs Sundays at 10/9c on HBO.

Appearing: