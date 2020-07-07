Also available on the nbc app

Thandie Newton doesn't hold back when speaking her truth. The "Westworld" star got candid about her experience filming "Mission: Impossible 2" with Tom Cruise as she reminisced with Vulture about her nearly 30-year career in the industry. "I was so scared of Tom," she said. "He was a very dominant individual. He tries superhard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done." Access Hollywood has reached out to Tom's rep for comment.

