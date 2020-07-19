Also available on the nbc app

Teyana Taylor is still feeling the love! The singer joined Access Daily's Scott Evans via Zoom to chat about her pregnancy and new music from "The Album" — which has already earned praise from living legend Janet Jackson! "I'm still gagging, of course," Teyana said. "Yeah, she tweeted me, and she just showed major love… To be acknowledged by the people that inspire you, and to genuinely be acknowledged by the people that inspire you, is great. It's amazing. That's big for me." The musician also dished on her appearance in the upcoming "Coming 2 America" sequel with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall! "The Album" is available now.

Appearing: