Tessica Brown, the woman who famously used Gorilla Glue in her hair when she ran out of hairspray, joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to get a wig makeover from celeb stylist Kiyah Wright. Tessica was surprised by a variety of wigs left on her front porch for her to try and Kiyah Brown walked her through each look that was on display. Check out which wig Tessica chose!

