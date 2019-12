Also available on the NBC app

Tess Holliday was a part of Chromat's show at New York Fashion Week. She rocked a dress that was printed with "sample size" all over it, which is seemingly a commentary on the fashion industry as a whole. "Last night was my first time walking for a major designer in #NYFW and I can’t think of anyone better to experience this with than @chromat!" she wrote on Instagram.

