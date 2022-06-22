Terry Crews and son Isaiah Crews joined Kit Hoover and Melissa Peterman on Access Daily to talk about their new competition show "Nickelodeon's Slime Up." The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor also talked about his love for "America's Got Talent," saying, "Let me tell you something, I would do 'AGT' for free... it gives me such a sense of satisfaction. It's why I'm here. It's why I became successful, in order to host a show like this." "Nickelodeon's Slime Cup" premieres Saturday, June 25 at 8PM on Nickelodeon.

