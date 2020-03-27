Also available on the NBC app

Staying inside doesn't mean you can't stay fit! Terry Crews joins Access Hollywood's Scott Evans for an #AccessAtHome interview and explains how he's maintaining his diet and physique amid isolation guidelines. The actor goes on to share how overcoming personal obstacles from his past inspired his "No Porn Quarantine" challenge during the pandemic and why everyone should view this time as an opportunity for self-improvement. Terry also reflects on taping "America's Got Talent" without an audience and why he "leaned in" to the unconventional setup. And, he shows off the surprising musical talent he'll be debuting on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and reveals that he and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson trade workout tips!

