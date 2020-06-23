Also available on the nbc app

Terry Crews joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans for “Access Daily” which is filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The “America’s Got Talent” host opened up about George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matters movement. He shared his personal experience with racism, “I’ve had guns pointed at me by police officers in L.A. This was before I was famous. They had the wrong guy!” He also got honest about his teen son’s fear of police officers, “he gets heart palpitations when a police car passes by, he doesn’t feel safe, he has a threat feeling.”

Appearing: