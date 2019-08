Also available on the NBC app

Terry Bradshaw wants a new gig during Super Bowl LIV! The football icon stopped by Access Live to dish about his new Las Vegas show "The Terry Bradshaw Show." Terry, who is normally on the sidelines reporting during Super Bowls, hilariously admits that he wants a shot at doing the halftime show. Plus, he dishes on whether or not he thinks Jennifer Lopez has a shot to get the iconic set.

