Russell Crowe came to the rescue to save an injured bird. The 57-year-old actor helped a Kookaburra at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital get a life-saving operation with a big donation. Terri Irwin thanked her longtime friend with a sweet shoutout on Twitter. “Thank you @russellcrowe for donating the funds to purchase this life-saving endoscope. Archie really appreciated it!” she wrote.

