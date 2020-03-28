Also available on the nbc app

Terra Jolé is a mom of three! The "Little Women: LA" star and husband Joe Gnoffo welcomed daughter Magnolia August on March 11, confirming to People that their baby girl arrived weighing 5 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 20 inches long. The couple added that growing their household has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging time, telling the mag in a statement they are "more protective than ever to ensure [the] health and safety of our little family." Terra also revealed that the newborn has achondroplasia, along with 5-year-old big sister Penelope, but her and Joe's "No. 1" priority right now is keeping the family healthy.

Appearing: