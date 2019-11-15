Terra Jolé Details The 'Shock' Of Getting 'Unexpected' Pregnancy News Before Surgery (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Terra Jolé is ready to be a mom of three but didn't see the happy news coming! The "Little Women LA" star tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall exclusively that she and husband Joe Gnoffo have moved from "shock" to excitement over her "unexpected" third pregnancy. Terra recalls finding out right before a scheduled surgery, and says that Joe was "ready to call it quits" with more children until learning their family was growing. Terra also teases whether she knows the baby's sex and if they have any names picked out. And, she explains the risks and challenges she faces in pregnancy as a little person.

