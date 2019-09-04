Also available on the NBC app

Linda Hamilton is an independent party of one and couldn't be happier about it. The "Terminator: Dark Fate" star told the New York Times that she's "been celibate for at least 15 years," adding that it's such a non-issue for her she often "loses track" of time. "I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it," she said. Linda also reflected on her former marriage to director James Cameron, with whom the actress admitted she was "terribly mismatched" – due in part to the impact of her legendary character from the "Terminator" franchise, Sarah Connor.

