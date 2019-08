Also available on the NBC app

Fatima Ali isn't facing her heartbreaking challenge alone. The "Top Chef" alum's fellow contestants flocked to her side following the news that her cancer battle has taken a grim turn. Learn more about Fati's emotional journey, and how her friends, colleagues and loved ones are making the most of the time they have left with her – including "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi.

