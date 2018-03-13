Also available on the NBC app

On the set of "The Fosters," Teri Polo and Sherri Saum chat with Access about their Freeform drama hitting 100 episodes. What do they remember about shooting the pilot? And, Hayden Byerly and Noah Centineo share their thoughts on why the show has reached the milestone. Plus, creators Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige discuss how grateful and humbled they are to celebrate 100 episodes. "The Fosters'" 100th episode airs Tuesday at 8/7c on Freeform.

