Also available on the nbc app

Teri Hatcher is flexing her toned muscles! The "Desperate Housewives" alum showed off her lean bikini body as she detailed her fitness journey over the past eight weeks. "Exercise has become a source of well being not a means to look good naked," she wrote. "This is my truth and being in this 55-year-old body actually feels liberating. Here's the thing. I've finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day but a lot of them." The actress celebrated her accomplishments at F45 Training while also ringing in her birthday on December 8.

Appearing: