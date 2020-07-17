Also available on the NBC app

Teresa Giudice's daughter is loving her new nose! Gia Giudice revealed in an Instagram post with her "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star mom that she'd gotten rhinoplasty, confirming fan speculation that ignited when the 19-year-old appeared to be wearing post-op bandages in recent VSCO snaps. Gia showed off the results on Friday, telling followers that she's thrilled with her fresh look and feels relief to have taken action on something she's wanted for so long. Teresa shared her support in the comment section, letting Gia know how happy she is to see her daughter embrace a path to self-confidence.

