Teresa Giudice, Tom Colicchio and Colbie Caillat Narrowly Miss Deadly Shooting After Attending Gilroy Garlic Festival

Teresa Giudice, Colbie Caillat and Tom Colicchio all sent their love to those affected by the deadly shooting at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. They all attended the event on Saturday just hours before the tragedy occurred. The "Real Housewife of New Jersey" star took to Instagram to share that she's heartbroken writing, "I'm flooded with thoughts of them now as they navigate this tragic situation. Prayers and love to the community of Gilroy tonight." One day after the stars made an appearance at the event, a gunman opened fire on attendees, injuring 15 and leaving at least three dead, including 6-year-old Steven Romeo.

