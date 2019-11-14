Also available on the NBC app

Teresa Giudice sat down with “Good Morning America” on the heels of her family trip to Italy, where she and her daughters reunited with father Joe Giudice after he spent 41 months in prison. Teresa admitted that the trip was mostly for their daughters, and while she had a “great time” with her family, she isn’t sure she wants to visit Joe by herself. And while the two both still have love for each other, they’re continuing to take their relationship one step at a time until they get a ruling on Joe’s deportation.

