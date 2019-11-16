Teresa Giudice Says She 'Kept Crying' Over 'How Happy' Her Daughters Were Reuniting With Dad Joe In Italy

Also available on the NBC app

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey's" Teresa Giudice is back in the United States after a whirlwind family trip to Italy to reunite with her husband Joe, who is living in his native country amid his deportation battle. At BravoCon, the mom of four told Access that the trip was "very emotional but joyful." "My girls were over the moon, and so was I. I kept crying, just cause seeing them, how happy they were," she shared. Teresa also reflected on the strength her daughters have shown throughout their family's challenges. "It's sad that they had to go through something this hard at a young age. … When you go through hard times like that, it does make you grow up quicker, mature quicker, and you know, I think all four of my daughters are pretty amazing. Even my 10-year-old. Like, I look at her, and she blows me away," she shared.

