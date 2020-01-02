Also available on the NBC app

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice came close to never making down the aisle. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star revealed on the show's Jan. 1 episode that her now-estranged husband asked her to sign a prenup a week before their 1999 wedding. Teresa explained in a confessional that she was reluctant to follow through, saying that she didn't believe such a document was needed if "you really love someone." Despite her doubts, Teresa did end up signing after asking for one condition to be included in the document.

Appearing: