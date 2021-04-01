Main Content

Teresa Giudice officially introduced her new boyfriend to her ex-husband Joe Giudice - and it looks like they are just one big happy family! The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her night with her new love and her former love while vacationing in Nassau, Bahamas with her four daughters. "I truly appreciate & hope I will continue to be present in my best friend life. A great person, mom, and confident individual. @teresagiudice @louiearuelas great meeting you and your boy," Joe wrote on Instagram.

