Also available on the nbc app

Teresa Giudice is keeping things real! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality queen admits she's really trying to work on herself following the explosive "RHONJ" season. Teresa admits that her fiancé Luis was "shocked" over the way she acted with Margaret Josephs and reveals what her castmate really said that set her off. Plus, Teresa sets the record straight on what went down with her brother Joe Gorga at the reunion.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 22 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution