Teresa Giudice Is 'Working' On Herself Following Heated 'RHONJ' Season: 'It's Not Who I Want To Be'

Teresa Giudice is keeping things real! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality queen admits she's really trying to work on herself following the explosive "RHONJ" season. Teresa admits that her fiancé Luis was "shocked" over the way she acted with Margaret Josephs and reveals what her castmate really said that set her off. Plus, Teresa sets the record straight on what went down with her brother Joe Gorga at the reunion.

