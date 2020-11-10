Also available on the nbc app

Teresa Giudice is moving on with a new beau! Nearly a year after Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice decided to called it quits and separate in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has a new man in her life! The 48-year-old confirmed her new relationship status by posting a pic of herself and her new love at football game on Facebook.

