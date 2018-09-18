Teresa Giudice Gets Mom-Shamed Over Her 9-Year-Old Daughter's Birthday Party Crop Top & Makeup

Also available on the NBC app

Teresa Giudice found herself at the center of some harsh parenting criticism this weekend. When "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star shared a photo from her daughter Audriana's 9th birthday party, many Instagram users lambasted the mother of four for letting the birthday girl wear makeup and a belly-baring top. Find out how a flurry of supporters helped battle the mom-shaming, and see how Teresa has handled the situation thus far.

