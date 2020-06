Also available on the NBC app

The Giudice family has reason to celebrate—they’ve finally all reunited! Teresa Giudice and her daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, flew to Italy on Thursday to visit father Joe Giudice, who has been living in Italy since he was deported from the United States in October. The girls wrote the sweetest messages on social media about how excited they were to finally get to see their papa again!

